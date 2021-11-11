Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021: Check Date, History And Significance
Guru Nanak Jayanti or Gurupurab shall be celebrated on 19 November 2021
Guru Nanak Jayanti is commemorated as the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism and the first of the ten gurus holy to Sikhism.
This is one of the most sacred festivals for Sikhs all over the world and is celebrated with utmost love and reverence.
In 2021, Guru Nanak Jayanti shall be observed on 19 November, 2021. It is also known as Guru Nanak’s Prakash Utsab and Guru Nanak Gurupurab.
About Guru Nank Dev
Guru Nanak Dev was an extremely learned man known for his political, social, and spiritual beliefs. He was born in 1469 in a village now situated in present day Pakistan. The place of his birth, Nankana Sahib is one of the most holy sites for Sikhs and Sikhs wish to visit the Nankana Sahib at least once in their lifetime.
The best quality about Guru Nanak ji was that he preached that god was one and you can reach him simply through remembering him in your heart. Consequently, his teachings based on purity, service and goodness are captured in the sacred Sikh scripture, the Guru Granth Sahib which is a collection of verses written in Gurmukhi and open to be read by all.
Significance of Guru Nanak Jayanti
Since this festival is celebrated with lots of fervour in the Sikh community, people start to prepare for the Prabhat Feri (or the morning march) fifteen days prior to Guruparb on every morning.
The Akhand Path (reading of the Guru Granth Sahib for 48 hours) is then held two days prior to the celebration of Guru nanak Jayanti.
Additionally, a Nagarkirtan is also organised one day before the Guruparab celebrations.
Moreover, on the day of Guru Nanak Jayanti, Sikh swear an oath to follow the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev which involve overcoming five emotions namely, lust, anger, greed, attachment and pride.
They are also reminded of the three guiding principles of Sikhism set forth by Guru Nanak Dev and aim to follow them throughout their life. The three guiding principles are- Naam japana (remembering God all the time), kirat karna (being always ready to selflessly serve people) and vand chhakana (sharing whatever you have with people).
People also celebrate this auspicious day by beginning their day early morning at 04:00 PM and singing prayers.
This particular time is also known as the Amrit Vela, post which the devotees sing the Asa ki Vaar (morning hymns), do a recitation of Kathas and eventually a Kirtan is done.
At the end of the day, a Langar is also organised in various Gurudwara premises which is a way for the Sikhs to build community values, provide food to the needy irrespective of caste, creed and culture and uphold their Sikh tradition of selfless service.
We at The Quint wish you a very Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti in advance.
