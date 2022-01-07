Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2022: Date, History and Significance of Prakash Parv
Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti shall be celebrated on 9 January 2022
Guru Gobind Sing Jayanti, also known as the Prakash Parv of Guru Gobind Singh, is the birth anniversary of the tenth Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh. In 2022, it shall be observed on 9 January 2022.
While the exact date of Guru Gobind Singh's birth is unknown, considering it changes according to the Nanakshahi calendar of Sikhs, it falls every year in the months of December or January.
On this day, Sikhs all over the world send greetings to one another and vow to follow the path and teachings of Guru Gobind Singh.
Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2022: Significance
Guru Gobind Singh was known as a great warrior, for his inclination towards poetry and of course, the strong philosophies and writings he stood by.
He is also extremely popular for opposing the Mughal rule in India, and leading the fight against the tyranny of the rulers.
Guru Gobind Singh also serves as an inspiration to millions of Sikhs globally because of the peace and equality he preached. He was against the caste system prevalent in India and all kinds of superstitions that held society back.
He was also one to believe in one God, and encouraged Sikhs to follow the 5 Ks which he introduced to Sikhism. They were- the kangha (comb), kesh (uncut hair), kacchera (undergarment), kara (bracelet), and kirpan (sword).
Lastly, it was also Guru Gobind Singh who introduced the Khalsa Panth in Sikhism. In punjabi, 'Khalsa' means 'Pure, Free and Liberated', while 'Panth' means 'a religious path'.
Therefore, he is also known as the father of Khalsa Panth and till date, the festival of Baisakhi is celebrated to mark the birth of this order.
Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2022: Date
If Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti is celebrated according to Panchang, then Guru Gobind Singh Ji was born on Paush Shukla Saptami, in Patna Sahib.
Going by this, In 2022, the Paush Shukla Saptami Tithi is starting from 10:42 PM on 8 January 2022 and will end on 9 January 2022 at 11:08 PM.
Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2022: Celebrations
In order to celebrate Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti, Gurudwaras across India and the world are lit up with beautiful lights and decorations. In addition to this, a 'Langar' is organised in every gurudwara and Sikhs perform community service as well.
In some places, the 'Nagar Prabhat Pheri' is also organised wherein Sikhs join in with great fervor and enthusiasm.
Additionally, 'Ardas' is done on this day and prayers are offered in the Gurdwaras. A special kind of bhajan kirtan is also organised in gurudwaras which people enjoy to commemorate this occasion.
On the occasion of Prakash Parv, several Sikhs also donate things to the poor and needy.
Besides this, the 'Guru Nanak Guru Vani' is also narrated so that people get inspired by the Guru's life and implement some of his teachings in their daily lives.
We at The Quint, wish you a very happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti in advance.
