Guru Arjan Dev Birth Anniversary 2022: Quotes by the Fifth Sikh Guru
Guru Arjan Dev Ji was born on 15 April 1563 at Goindwal in Punjab. He was the youngest son of Guru Ramdas and Bibi Bhani.
Guru Ramdas chose him as his successor, which made him the fifth of the 10 Sikh gurus. He was also the first Sikh guru who was martyred.
Guru Arjan Dev is known for the development of Harmandar Sahib, popularly known as the Golden Temple. He laid its foundation in 1588, prepared its map, and overlooked the construction of the temple. Golden Temple was opened to the public in the year 1604.
Guru Arjan Dev composed Adi Granth, which expanded over the years to become the Guru Granth Sahib. It is the sacred scripture of the Sikh faith that is installed in the Golden Temple.
Here are some quotes and messages on the birth anniversary of the fifth Sikh guru, Guru Arjan Dev.
Guru Arjan Dev Ji: Quotes & Messages
Don't create enmity between anyone as God is within everyone.
Of all the religions, the best religion is to repeat God’s name and do pious deeds. Of all the religious rites, the best rite is to remove the filth of evil intellect by association with the saints.
He who lowers his mind to the dust of all men's feet, sees the name of God enshrined in every heart.
Thou O Lord, art my father and thou my mother. Thou art the giver of peace to my soul and very life.
By the Grace of God, I am cured of the disease of egotism, and death no longer terrifies me.
