Gudi Padwa 2022: Wishes, Images, Messages, Greetings and WhatsApp Status
Gudi Padwa 2022 is on Saturday, 2 April 2022.
Gudi Padwa, also known as Samvatsar Padvo, is on Saturday, 2 April 2022. This day marks the beginning of the Marathi New Year.
The festival of Gudi Padwa is extremely auspicious for the Maharashtrians as it is their New Year. They extend warm wishes and love to their relatives, friends and family on this day.
All the Maharashtrian people celebrate this festival together and spread happiness.
It is important to remember that this year Gudi Padwa 2022 is on Saturday, 2 April 2022.
People wish each other, spend time together and prepare delicious food items to observe this day.
Gudi Padwa marks the arrival of the Marathi New Year and Maharashtrians make sure that the New Year is full of happiness and positivity. It is a day that makes them forget all the stress and negative thoughts.
As the festival of Gudi Padwa 2022 is near, here are a few wishes that you can send to your friends and family on this occasion.
Gudi Padwa 2022 Wishes
As the New Year has arrived, let us all make new plans and fill ourselves with hope so that we can work extra hard for a better year.
May your entire year be filled with success, happiness and new adventures. Happy Gudi Padwa to you and your family.
New Year means new hope and a new beginning. Refresh yourselves and celebrate this day to the fullest. Happy Gudi Padwa.
Sending warm wishes of Gudi Padwa to you and your family. May this year be less difficult for everybody.
May you achieve all your goals this year. Let this New Year be filled with positivity and optimism. Sending Gudi Padwa wishes to you.
As we start this New Year, let us seek the blessings of the Almighty. Happy Gudi Padwa to you and your family.
Gudi Padwa 2022 Images
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.