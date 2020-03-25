Gudi Padwa 2020: Marathi New Year Wishes, Photos, and Cards

The Indian festival of Gudi Padwa is being celebrated on 25 March this year. According to the Indian Panchang, the Hindu new year is celebrated on the Shukla Pratipada of Chaitra month.

Gudi Padwa falls on the first day of the Chaitra month in the Hindu Lunar calendar and is mostly observed among Marathis and Konkani Hindus.

The festival, which revolves around the celebration of spring in the agricultural calendar, marks the first harvest of rabi crop. The Konkani community calls this day as Samwatsara.

Maharashtrians celebrate Gudi Padwa with a traditional preparation of Puran Poli. In southern India, this festival is known as Ugadi, whereas, the Sindhi community celebrates the festival as Cheti Chand; where the day is believed as the emergence day of Lord Jhulelaal.

People observe this festival by greeting their friends and family and sending them wishes and messages. And so, here are some wishes on the occasion of Gudi Padwa: