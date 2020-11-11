Govardhan Puja 2020: Date, Significance, Puja Vidhi and Timing

Govardhan Puja is celebrated right after the festival of light, Diwali. Mostly celebrated in the northern parts of India, Govardhan Puja is celebrated with fervour and great joy. Lord Krishna is worshipped on this day and stories of how he saved the people of Vrindavan from the wrath of Lord Indra are told. This year, Govardhan Puja is being celebrated on 15 November.

The festival is also known as Annakut Puja, or the Annakut Utsav by some devotees. Chhappan bhog, or the 56 delicacies, are offered to Lord Krishna and his idols are decorated with new clothes, ornaments and flowers.