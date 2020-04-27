Under the tagline 'Stay and Play at Home', Google has launched a throwback Doodle series looking back at some of its popular interactive Google Doodle games. The first game in the games series is the super-hit game from 2017 'Coding', which was created to celebrate 50 years of Kids Coding.“As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, people and families everywhere are spending more time at home. In light of this, we’re launching a throwback Doodle series looking back at some of our popular interactive Google Doodle games.”Google Statement "Coding” is a game featuring a bunny and to win the game, the player has to get the bunny to collect all carrots. The player can move different command tiles into the tray and the bunny will follow the player’s programme.The interactive doodle, which first debuted on the Google homepage on 4 December 2017, is titled 'Coding for Carrots,' and requires you to help a rabbit collect carrots by controlling its motion along a block of tiles, akin to an online version of hopscotch.“In the interactive Doodle, you program and help a furry friend across 6 levels in a quest to gather its favorite food by snapping together coding blocks based on the Scratch programming language for kids.”Champika Fernando, Director of Communications, Scratch TeamThe doodle was put together by three teams: Google Doodle team, Google Blockly team, and researchers from MIT Scratch.According to a note from the team, this is the first of the many thowback Doodles that will be featured on the Google homepage in the coming days.(With inputs from The Hindu) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)