New Year’s Eve 2022: Google Celebrates Last Day With a Doodle; Check Details

We are already on the last day of 2022 and it is time to bid farewell to this year. People are excitedly looking forward to 2023 and the preparations have already begun. Google has also marked the last day of 2022 with a super creative doodle.

The Google Doodle on Saturday, 31 December 2022, marks the end of this year. We are all looking forward to celebrating New Year's Eve 2022 grandly with our friends and family.

The Google Doodle today, on Saturday, is so creative that it is sure to grab the attention of the users. It is the best way to end 2022 and ring in 2023. The doodle showcases fireworks and colourful lights in the background. The year "2022" is written in the middle, amidst all the fireworks. You can take a look at the doodle.