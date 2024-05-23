Google Doodle Marks 'Accordion' Musical Instrument: Know History & Significance

The popularity of the accordion among European folk musicians in late 1800s encouraged accordion makers in Germany to increase their production. The traditional accordions had buttons on only single side, and these buttons had a function to produce the sound of a whole chord. Another impressive feature of such accordions were that each single button could be used to to generate two chords - one when the bellows were extending and another when they were contracting.

With the global migration of Europeans, the use of accordion as a musical instrument grew significantly. Currently, musicians can be seen using both accordions with button as well as piano-style keyboard to create modern version of music. Sometimes the musicians integrate electronic components of accordion to generate artificial sounds or connect them to an amplifier.