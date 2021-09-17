Google Doodle Honours Japanese Biochemist Michiyo Tsujimura

Google Doodle on Friday, 17 September, celebrated the 133rd birthday of Japanese educator and biochemist Michiyo Tsujimura. She is known for her groundbreaking research on the nutritional benefits of Green Tea, and addresses an important question on "why green tea tastes so bitter when steeped for too long?"

Michiyo Tsujimura, was born on 17 September 1888 in Okegawa, Saitama Prefecture, Japan. She spent the initial part of her career teaching science and later went on to become a scientific researcher at Hokkaido Imperial University in 1920. There, she analyzed the nutritional properties of Japanese silkworms.