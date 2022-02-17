Google Doodle Honors Japanese Virologist Dr Michiaki Takahashi
Google Doodle on Thursday, 17 February 2022, is celebrating the birthday of Dr Michiaki Takahashi, the Japanese virologist who is credited for developing the first vaccine against chickenpox.
Ever since its invention, the vaccine has been administered to millions of children around the world to prevent severe cases of the contagious viral disease and its transmission.
What's interesting to note is that this particular Google Doodle has been illustrated by Japan based guest artist Tatsuro Kiuchi. It basically showcases Dr Takahashi doing his research for developing the vaccine and curing a child of chickenpox.
Additionally, Mr Kiuchi said that that while he was creating the Google Doodle, he realized the importance of vaccines and how they can change the world by arresting highly contagious diseases.
Google Doodle: About Dr Michiaki Takahashi
Dr Takahashi was born in 1928 and secured his medical degree from Osaka University.
He later joined the Research Institute for Microbial Disease in 1959, where he studied measles and polio viruses. Soon after, he took on a research fellowship in 1963 at Baylor College in the United States of America.
It was during this particular period that Takahashi’s own son developed a serious case of chickenpox. This is how Takahashi decided to pool in all his resources and expertise and develop something to combat chickenpox, a highly transmissible disease at the time.
