Google Doodle Honors Japanese Virologist Dr Michiaki Takahashi

Google Doodle: About Dr Michiaki Takahashi

Dr Takahashi was born in 1928 and secured his medical degree from Osaka University.

He later joined the Research Institute for Microbial Disease in 1959, where he studied measles and polio viruses. Soon after, he took on a research fellowship in 1963 at Baylor College in the United States of America.

It was during this particular period that Takahashi’s own son developed a serious case of chickenpox. This is how Takahashi decided to pool in all his resources and expertise and develop something to combat chickenpox, a highly transmissible disease at the time.