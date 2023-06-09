Google Doodle Celebrates Willi Ninja: Iconic Dancer and Choreographer; Details

Google Doodle today on 9 June 2023 is celebrating Willi Ninja who was an iconic dancer, choreographer and is known as the "Godfather of Voguing."

According to Google, "Willi Ninja was an acclaimed performer who paved a path for Black LGBTQ+ representation and acceptance in the 1980s and ’90s. The community he created, “The Iconic House of Ninja,” lives on to this day.

The Google Doodle video was illustrated by Rob Gilliam, and edited by Xander Opiyo,with original music by Vivacious. The performers featured are current members of the House of Ninja (Archie Burnett Ninja, Javier Madrid Ninja, Kiki Ninja, and Akiko Tokuoka aka KiT Ninja) dancing in celebration of Willi’s legacy. On this day in 1990, the documentary Paris is Burning which features Willi and the Iconic House of Ninja was released in the US at the NewFest New York LGBT Film Festival, says Google.