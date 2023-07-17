Google Doodle Celebrates the Birthday of Eunice Newton Foote, Climate Scientist

Google Doodle is celebrating the birthday of Eunice Newton Foote, an American Scientist and women’s rights activist. She was the first person to discover the effect of increasing levels of Carbon dioxide on the Earth's climate, which is today known as "Green House Effect."
Besides her deep interest in Science, Eunice Newton Foote has a contribution in women’s rights also. Google Doodle on Monday, 17th July 2023 paid a tribute to Eunice Newton on her 204th birthday through some interactive graphic slides.
What Is Green House Effect and How Does It Affect Earth's Climate?
Green house effect occurs when some of the heat radiations from the sun are radiated back into the earth's surface in the form of Infrared rays, which in turn increase the temperature of Earth. Carbon dioxide gas is mainly responsible for the increasing temperature of the Earth and ultimately results in Global Warming, which is one of the major environmental concerns.
Role of Eunice Newton in Understanding Green House Effect
According to Google, "Eunice Newton Foote observed the temperatures of outdoor air vs various gases when heated. Compared to the outdoor air, CO2, and Water, Vapour heated up more and took much longer to cool back down. When radiation from the sub is absorbed by the Earth, some gets re-emitted as Infrared rays. Gases like Carbon Dioxide absorb and reflect heat back to Earth, creating the Green House Effect. Overtime, the increase in Green House gases increase the temperature of Earth beyond normal and leads to many climatic issues like Global Warming.
The research of Eunice Newton Foote regarding the Green House Effect was ignored for almost 100 years. This did not stop her and she continued her research in the same field and eventually her amazing results were published in some reputed journals. Eunice Newton was successful in exploring the link between the carbon dioxide and the heating up of Earth.
