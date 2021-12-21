December Solstice 2021: Google Doodle Celebrates the Beginning of Winter Season

According to EartySky, during December solstice, Earth, instead of orbiting upright, it is tilted on its axis by 23 1/2 degrees.

"Although the tilt of the Earth as compared to the plane of its orbit around the Sun is more or less constant (23.5˚), at the December solstice, the Northern Hemisphere receives the most indirect sunlight, causing cooler temperatures," reads the official blog of NASA.

During December solstice, all locations which are on the north of equator witness shorter days, i.e. less than 12 hours, and longer nights.

The winter season in northern hemisphere will go on till around 20 March, which marks the beginning of Spring.