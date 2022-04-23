Google Doodle Pays Tribute to Naziha Salim: Who Is She and Why Today
Google Doodle for today: Google pays tribute to Naziha Salim by creating a doodle on 23 April 2022.
The Google Doodle on Saturday, 23 April 2022, pays tribute to Naziha Salim who is a painter, professor and one of the most influential artists in Iraq's contemporary art. On 23 April 2020, Naziha Salim's work was highlighted by the Barjeel Art Foundation in their female artists' collection. The Google Doodle for today, Saturday, 23 April 2022 is a tribute to Naziha's painting style and her positive contribution to the art.
The Google Doodle is a mix of two images, one is Naziha Salim with a brush and the other is her work which always spotlighted rural Iraqi women and peasant life via bold strokes and vivid colours.
Google has done justice to Naziha Salim's contributions as an artist through the doodle on Saturday, 23 April 2022. It is a day to celebrate her work and achievements.
Google Doodle for 23 April 2022: About Naziha Salim
Naziha Salim was born into a family of Iraqi artists in Turkey. From an early age, Salim enjoyed making her own art.
Naziha Salim was enrolled into the Baghdad Fine Arts Institute and she studied painting there. She also graduated with distinction.
Her hard work and passion for art made Naziha Salim one of the first woman to be awarded a scholarship to continue her education in Paris. She carried on her education at the École Nationale Supérieure des Beaux-Arts.
In Paris, she specialized in fresco and mural painting. After completing graduation, Naziha Salim spent several years abroad to know more about art and culture.
After spending several years abroad, she returned to Baghdad and started working at the Fine Arts Institute where she taught until retirement.
Google Doodle: Naziha Salim’s Works and Achievements
Naziha Salim was active in Iraq's arts community and was one of the founding members of Al-Ruwwad. It is a community of artists that study abroad and include European art techniques into the Iraqi aesthetic.
She has also written the book Iraq: Contemporary Art, which is an important resource for the early development of Iraq's modern art movement.
Naziha Salim's artwork are on display at the Sharjah Art Museum and the Modern Art Iraqi Archive.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.