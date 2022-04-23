Google Doodle Pays Tribute to Naziha Salim: Who Is She and Why Today

The Google Doodle on Saturday, 23 April 2022, pays tribute to Naziha Salim who is a painter, professor and one of the most influential artists in Iraq's contemporary art. On 23 April 2020, Naziha Salim's work was highlighted by the Barjeel Art Foundation in their female artists' collection. The Google Doodle for today, Saturday, 23 April 2022 is a tribute to Naziha's painting style and her positive contribution to the art.