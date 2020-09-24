Google Dedicates Doodle to Arati Saha on Her 80th Birthday

Google on Thursday, 24 September, dedicated its Google Doodle to Arati Saha, the first Asian woman to swim across the English Channel and the first female recipient of the Padma Shri Award in 1960.

Born in India on this date, Saha covered the 42 mile distance from Cap Gris-Nez, France to Sandgate, England. The route has also been depicted in the Google Doodle.