Google Shares 5 Precautionary Measures To Keep Coronavirus Away
Coronavirus which started from Wuhan, China, gradually started spreading throughout the world and has now recorded more than 2 lakh positive cases and over 9,000 deaths.
The virus was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO). People are practicing self-quarantine and making others aware of the precautionary measures that one could adapt in a situation like this.
The tech giant, Google, also shared five coronavirus tips on the home page.
When a person opens Google on their respective devices, they will see a notice which reads, "DO THE FIVE. Help stop coronavirus". On clicking on the notice link, you can see a public service announcement authorised by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
The 5 basic precautionary measures recommended for everyone:
HANDS: Wash them often
ELBOW: Cough into it
FACE: Don't touch it
SPACE: Keep safe distance
FEEL sick?: Stay home
Coronavirus Outbreak in India
The cases of coronavirus are increasing continuously throughout the country and according to the latest data from the Ministry of Health, the number of positive cases of coronavirus in India has increased to 167. Fourth death was also recorded due to COVID-19 in Punjab on 19 March 2020. All schools and colleges across the country have been ordered to remain closed till 31 March. Indian Railways has canceled 168 trains till 31 March. Incoming international flights have also been cancelled for a week from 22 March.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
