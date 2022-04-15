Good Friday 2022: Quotes, Images, Messages, Wishes, and WhatsApp Statuses
Good Friday is observed every year on the Friday before Easter Sunday. This year, it falls on 15 April 2022.
Good Friday is observed every year on the Friday before Easter Sunday. This year, Good Friday falls on 15 April 2022.
This day marks the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. It is believed that Christ willingly suffered to save his people from their sins.
Good Friday is observed by the people of the Christian community all over the world. The followers of Christ remember the sacrifices made by him on this day.
Good Friday is also popularly known as Holy Friday, Black Friday, and Great Friday.
Good Friday is followed by Easter on Sunday, which commemorates the resurrection of Jesus Christ.
Here are some wishes, images, and quotes that you can send to your loved ones and share as your WhatsApp status on this special occasion of Good Friday.
Good Friday Wishes, Quotes, Images WhatsApp Statuses
May this Good Friday be a turning point in your life. Hope you achieve all the success in the world.
May God bless you with the strength to stand against all evils.
"Our Lord has written the promise of the resurrection, not in books alone, but in every leaf in springtime." - Martin Luther
"No Pain, No Palm: No Thorn, No Throne; No Gall, No Glory, No Cross No Crown." - William Penn
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.