ADVERTISEMENT

Good Friday 2022: Quotes, Images, Messages, Wishes, and WhatsApp Statuses

Good Friday is observed every year on the Friday before Easter Sunday. This year, it falls on 15 April 2022.

The Quint
Published
Lifestyle
2 min read
Good Friday 2022: Quotes, Images, Messages, Wishes, and WhatsApp Statuses
i

Good Friday is observed every year on the Friday before Easter Sunday. This year, Good Friday falls on 15 April 2022.

This day marks the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. It is believed that Christ willingly suffered to save his people from their sins.

Good Friday is observed by the people of the Christian community all over the world. The followers of Christ remember the sacrifices made by him on this day.

Also Read

Good Friday: From Hostility to Acceptance For the Jews

Good Friday: From Hostility to Acceptance For the Jews
Good Friday is also popularly known as Holy Friday, Black Friday, and Great Friday.

Good Friday is followed by Easter on Sunday, which commemorates the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Here are some wishes, images, and quotes that you can send to your loved ones and share as your WhatsApp status on this special occasion of Good Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Good Friday Wishes, Quotes, Images WhatsApp Statuses

May this Good Friday be a turning point in your life. Hope you achieve all the success in the world.

May God bless you with the strength to stand against all evils.

"Our Lord has written the promise of the resurrection, not in books alone, but in every leaf in springtime." - Martin Luther

"No Pain, No Palm: No Thorn, No Throne; No Gall, No Glory, No Cross No Crown." - William Penn

Also Read

Watch: The History Behind Good Friday

Watch: The History Behind Good Friday
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Good Friday wishes and images.</p></div>

Good Friday wishes and images.

(Photo: iStock)

ADVERTISEMENT
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Good Friday wishes and images.</p></div>

Good Friday wishes and images.

Good Friday wishes and images.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×