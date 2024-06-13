Global Wind Day 2024: Theme, History, Significance & Activities

The history of wind energy dates back to thousands of years, with some of the earliest windmills being used to propel boats on the Nile River in Egypt. Wind power was later developed in China, where wind-powered water pumps were invented in 200 B.C. These machines used woven-reed blades to grind grain faster and required less manpower, making it an efficient method of food production.

It wasn't until the 1st century A.D. that Heron of Alexandria created the windwheel, a device that was the first ever recorded wind-driven wheel to power a machine. The wheel included a small windmill that powered a piston that forced air through the organ pipes, making it sound like a flute.

Windmills quickly became a popular device in many parts of the world, and their use eventually spread to the United States in the late 1800s and early 1900s. This was done by Homesteaders and ranchers who installed thousands of water pumps and small wind turbines in Western America.

The development of wind energy was further fueled by the oil shortages in the 1970s, which led to a focus on developing renewable energy sources in order to reduce reliance on oil. In 2020, the U.S. share of electricity generation via wind power grew to 8.4%, a significant increase from the 1990s.