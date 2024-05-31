Global Day of Parents 2024: Date, Theme, History, Significance & Activities

Global Day of Parents 2024: The Global Day of Parents is observed on 1 June every year. The United Nations General Assembly established this day to express international awareness about the importance of parenthood and to promote the healthy development of children by their parents.

The Global Day of Parents is an important day to reflect on the importance of parenthood and to promote the healthy development of children. It is also a day to raise awareness about the challenges faced by parents and to highlight the need for support and resources.