Ganga Dussehra 2024: Date, Time, Shubh Muhurat, History & Significance

Ganga Dussehra 2024: Ganga Dussehra is one of the major festivals of the Hindus. This is year people will be celebrating the festival on 16 June 2024. This day holds a great religious and spiritual significance among the Hindus. Goddess Ganga is the real Goddess who is present on earth in the form of water. Ganga Dussehra is going to be celebrated on Dashami Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Jyeshtha.

Worship of the Ganges is considered infallible in the month of Jyeshtha, as it is believed that Goddess Ganga descended to Earth on the tenth day of the waxing moon phase in Jyeshtha. This day is celebrated as Ganga Dussehra. On Ganga Dussehra, bathing in the Ganges and using Ganga water in worship is believed to grant salvation. Know more about the history, significance and rituals on Ganga Dussehra 2024.