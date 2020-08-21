Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Ganesh Utsav Wishes, Images, Greetings
Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated as the birthday of Lord Ganesha. Although Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated in different parts of India, it is celebrated with a lot of pomp and grandeur in the state of Maharashtra. As per the popular belief, Lord Ganesha prevents all obstacles while doing any auspicious work. People worship Lord Ganesha before starting any new work.
The devotees of Lord Ganesha get the idols of the god and place them inside their homes or public places and worship it daily by following the rituals. These beautiful idols are later taken with a procession and immersed in a water body.
Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Date
As per the tradition, Lord Ganesha was born during the Shukla Paksha of the Bhadrapada month in the Hindu calendar. According to the Roman calendar, the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi falls during August- September. This year Ganesh Chaturthi is being celebrated on Sunday, 22 August. People worship Lord Ganesha on this special occasion and pray for fame, respect and happiness.
Ganesh Utsav Wishes, Greetings
Here are some images, quotes, messages for you to send your friends, relatives on this auspicious occasion:
- “May Lord Ganesha steal all your worries and give you peace and happiness on this holy occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.”
- “May you find all the delights of life and your all dreams come true. My best wishes will always be with you. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!”
- “May the Lord endow you with love and peace. Wishing you and your family a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.”
- “I pray to Lord Ganesha that may you have a prosperous and long life. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!”
- “Wishing you and your family a happy and blessed Ganesh Chaturthi!”
- “May you tread on the path of righteousness as shown by Lord Ganesh. Wishing you and your family a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi.”
