Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Puja Vidhi, Shubh Muhurat and Timings

Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayak Chaturthi, will be celebrated on Friday, 10 September 2021. As per the Hindu calendar, the festival is celebrated during Shukla Paksha of the Bhadrapada month. It mostly falls in the month of August-September 2021.

It is believed that Lord Ganesha was born on this day. Therefore, it is a very special day devotees of Lord Ganesha.