Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Puja Vidhi & Shubh Muhurat for Sthapana

Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated as the birthday of Lord Ganesha. Although Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated in different parts of India, it is celebrated with a lot of pomp and grandeur in the state of Maharashtra. As per the religious belief, Lord Ganesha prevents all obstacles while doing any auspicious work. People worship Lord Ganesha before starting any new work.

The devotees of Lord Ganesha get the idols of the god and put them inside their homes or public places and worship them daily by following certain rituals. These beautiful idols are later taken with a procession and immersed into a water body.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Date

Lord Ganesha was said to be born during the Shukla Paksha of the Bhadrapada month in the Hindu calendar. According to the Roman calendar, the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi falls during August- September. This year Ganesh Chaturthi is being celebrated on Sunday, 22 August. People worship Lord Ganesha on this special occasion and pray for fame, respect, and happiness.