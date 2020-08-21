Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Puja Vidhi & Shubh Muhurat for Sthapana
The festival is celebrated with a lot of pomp and grandeur in the state of Maharashtra.
Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated as the birthday of Lord Ganesha. Although Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated in different parts of India, it is celebrated with a lot of pomp and grandeur in the state of Maharashtra. As per the religious belief, Lord Ganesha prevents all obstacles while doing any auspicious work. People worship Lord Ganesha before starting any new work.
The devotees of Lord Ganesha get the idols of the god and put them inside their homes or public places and worship them daily by following certain rituals. These beautiful idols are later taken with a procession and immersed into a water body.
Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Date
Lord Ganesha was said to be born during the Shukla Paksha of the Bhadrapada month in the Hindu calendar. According to the Roman calendar, the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi falls during August- September. This year Ganesh Chaturthi is being celebrated on Sunday, 22 August. People worship Lord Ganesha on this special occasion and pray for fame, respect, and happiness.
Ganesh Chaturthi: Puja Vidhi
People decorate the idols of Lord Ganesha with elaborate clothes and other traditional ornaments. The idols are installed at homes after doing the puja as per the rituals. People worship Lord Ganesha in the morning and in evenings daily, and perform puja, sing and dance in praise of the almighty. The celebration continues for ten days and on the day of Anant Chaturdashi, the idols of Lord Ganesha are immersed in a water body. The farewell procession of Ganesha is a very sentimental moment for some devotees.
Ganesh Chaturthi: Shubh Muhurat For Sthapana
The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on Sunday, 22 August. The devotees can install the idols of Lord Ganesha during these shubh muhurats during the day:
- Between 6 am and 7:30 am
- Between 9 am and 10:30 am
- Between 1:30 pm and 7:30 pm
