Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 Date, Check Eleven-Day Celebration Calendar
This year Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on Sunday, 22 August.
Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated as the birthday of Lord Ganesha. Although Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated in different parts of India, it is celebrated with a lot of pomp and grandeur in the state of Maharashtra. As per the popular belief, Lord Ganesha prevents all obstacles while doing any auspicious work. People worship Lord Ganesha before starting any new work.
The devotees of Lord Ganesha get the idols of the god and put them inside their homes or public places and worship them daily by following the rituals. These beautiful idols are later taken with a procession and immersed in a water body.
Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Date
As per the tradition, Lord Ganesha was born during the Shukla Paksha of the Bhadrapada month in the Hindu calendar. According to the Roman calendar, the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi falls during August- September. This year Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on Sunday, 22 August. People worship Lord Ganesha on this special occasion and pray for fame, respect, and happiness.
Ganesh Chaturthi 11-Day Calendar
- Day 1- Ganesh Chaturthi Vrat is on 22 August
- Day 2- Rishi Panchami on 23 August,
- Day 3- Morchat Champa Surya Shashthi on 24 August
- Day 4- Santaan Saptami is on 25 August
- Day 5- Radhastami is on 26 August
- Day 6- Mool Dinraat, Shree Hari Jayanti is on 27 August
- Day 7- Sugandh Dhoop Dashmi, Ramdev Jayanti is on 28 August
- Day 8- Padma Ekadashi Dol Gyaras is on 29 August
- Day 9- Bhuvaneshwari Jayanti, Shree Vamana Jayanti is on 30 August
- Day 10- Pradosh Vrat is on 31 August
- Day 11- Anant Chaturdashi is on 1 September
