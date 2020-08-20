Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 Date, Check Eleven-Day Celebration Calendar

Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated as the birthday of Lord Ganesha. Although Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated in different parts of India, it is celebrated with a lot of pomp and grandeur in the state of Maharashtra. As per the popular belief, Lord Ganesha prevents all obstacles while doing any auspicious work. People worship Lord Ganesha before starting any new work.

The devotees of Lord Ganesha get the idols of the god and put them inside their homes or public places and worship them daily by following the rituals. These beautiful idols are later taken with a procession and immersed in a water body.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Date

As per the tradition, Lord Ganesha was born during the Shukla Paksha of the Bhadrapada month in the Hindu calendar. According to the Roman calendar, the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi falls during August- September. This year Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on Sunday, 22 August. People worship Lord Ganesha on this special occasion and pray for fame, respect, and happiness.