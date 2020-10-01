Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2020: Wishes, Quotes, Images & Greetings

India is celebrating Gandhi Jayanti as a national festival to mark the birth anniversary of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, who was born on 2 October 1896. It is one of the three national holidays celebrated in India.

Mahatma Gandhi was a spiritual and political leader and played an important role in India’s Independence Movement. He developed the non-violence protest when he was arrested, which he called satyagraha, which means moral domination.