The Indian Railways opened bookings for reservation of tickets on 15 ‘special’ passenger trains on 11 May, at 6:00 pm.With a week to go for lockdown 3.0 to end, the Indian Railways will start running ‘special trains’ from New Delhi on 12 May. The passenger services had been suspended ever since the lockdown had been imposed on 25 March.Tickets for these trains can only be booked on the website of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (irctc.co.in) or the IRCTC mobile app. Indian Railways has said that counter ticket operations at railway stations will continue to remain shut.Here’s all you need to know about the routes and stops of these ‘special’ trains:Here’s How You Can Book Train Tickets on IRCTC Website & AppTrain from Howrah to New Delhi on 12 May. The train will do daily trips. It will stop at Asansol Jn, Dhanbad Jn, Gaya Jn, Pt Dd Upadhyaya Jn, Prayagraj Jn, Kanpur Central.Train from Rajendra Nagar to New Delhi on 12 May. The train will do daily trips and stop at Patna Jn, Pt Dd Upadhyaya Jn, Prayagraj Jn, Kanpur Central.Train from New Delhi to Dibrugarh on 12 May. The train will do daily trips and stop at Dimapur, Lumbding Jn, Guwahati, Kokrajahar, Mariani, New Jalpaiguri, Katihar Jn, Barauni Jn, Danapur, Pt Dd Upadhayaya Jn, Prayagraj Jn, Kanpur CentralTrain from Bengaluru to New Delhi on 12 May. The train will do daily trips. The train will stop at Anantapur, Guntakal Jn, Secunderabad Jn, Nagpur, Bhopal Jn, Jhansi Jn.Train from New Delhi to Bengaluru on 12 May. The train will do daily trips and will stop at Anantapur, Guntakal Jn, Secunderabad Jn, Nagpur, Bhopal Jn, Jhansi Jn.• Train from Ahmedabad to New Delhi on 12 May. The train will do daily trips and will stop at Palanpur, Abu Road, Jaipur, Gurgaon. Know More About Your Booking Using the IRCTC 139 SMS ServiceTrain from Mumbai Central to New Delhi on 12 May. The train will do daily trips and will stop at Surat, Vadodara, Ratlam, Kota.Train from New Delhi to Bilaspur on 12 May. The train will do trips on Tuesday and Saturday. It will stop at Raipur Jn, Nagpur, Bhopal, Jhansi.Train from New Delhi to Ranchi on 13 May. The train will do trips on Wednesday and Saturday. The train will stop at Pt Dd Upadhyaya Jn, Kanpur Central.Train from New Delhi to Mumbai Central on 13 May. The train will do daily trips and will stop at Surat, Vadodara, Ratlam, Kota.Train from New Delhi to Ahmedabad on 13 May. The train will do daily trips and will stop at Palanpur, Abu Road, Jaipur, Gurgaon.Train from New Delhi to Thiruvananthapuram on 13 May. The train will do trips on Tuesday, Wednesday and Sunday. It will stop at Ernakulam Jn, Kozhikkode, Mangalore, Madgaon, Panvel, Vadodara, Kota.Train from New Delhi to Jammu Tawi on 13 May. It will do daily trips and will stop at Ludhiana.Train from New Delhi to Chennai Central on 13 May. The train will do trips on Wednesday, Friday. It will stop at Vijayawada, Warangal, Nagpur, Bhopal, Jhansi, Agra.Train from New Delhi to Howrah on 13 May. The train will do daily trips and will stop at Asansol Jn, Dhanbad Jn, Gaya Jn, Pt Dd Upadhyaya Jn, Prayagraj Jn, Kanpur Central.Train from New Delhi to Rajendra Nagar on 13 May. The train will do daily trips and will stop at Patna Jn, Pt Dd Upadhyaya Jn, Prayagraj Jn, Kanpur Central.Train from Bhubaneswar to New Delhi on 13 May. The train will do daily trips and will stop at Balasore, Hijli (Kharagpur), Tatanagar, Bokaro Steel City, Gaya, Pt Dd Upadhyaya Jn, Kanpur Central.Train from Dibrugarh to New Delhi on 14 May and will do daily trips. It will stop at Dimapur, Lumbding Jn, Guwahati, Kokrajahar, Mariani, New Jalpaiguri, Katihar Jn, Barauni Jn, Danapur, Pt Dd Upadhayaya Jn, Prayagraj Jn, Kanpur CentralTrain from Jammu Tawi to New Delhi on 14 May. It will do daily trips and will stop at Ludhiana.Train from Bilaspur to New Delhi on 14 May. The train will do trips on Monday, Thursday. It will stop at Raipur Jn, Nagpur, Bhopal, Jhansi.Train from Ranchi to New Delhi on 14 May. The train will do trips on Thursday and Sunday. It will stop at Pt. Dd Upadhyaya Jn, Kanpur Central.Train from New Delhi to Bhubaneswar on 14 May. The train will do daily trips. It will stop at Balasore, Hijli (Kharagpur), Tatanagar, Bokaro Steel City, Gaya, Pt Dd Upadhyaya Jn, Kanpur Central.Train from New Delhi to Madgaon on 15 May. The train will do trips on Friday and Saturday. It will stop at Ratnagiri, Panvel, Surat, Vadodara Jn, Kota Jn.Train from Thiruvananthapuram to New Delhi on 15 May. The train will do trips on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. It will stop at Ernakulam Jn, Kozhikode, Mangalore, Madgaon, Panvel, Vadodara, Kota.Train from Chennai Central to New Delhi on 15 May. The train will do trips on Friday and Sunday. It will stop at Vijayawada, Warangal, Nagpur, Bhopal, Jhansi, Agra.Train from Madgaon to New Delhi on 17 May. The train will do trips on Monday and Sunday. It will stop at Ratnagiri, Panvel, Surat, Vadodara Jn, Kota Jn.Train from New Delhi to Secunderabad on 17 May. The train will do trips on Sunday and will stop at Nagpur, Bhopal, Jhansi.• Train from Agartala to New Delhi on 18 May. The train will do trips on Monday. It will stop at Badarpur Jn, Guwahati, Kokrajhar, New Jalpaiguri, Katihar Jn, Barauni Jn, Patliputra, Pt Dd Upadhyaya Jn, Kanpur Central.• Train from New Delhi to Agartala on 20 May. The train will do trips on Wednesday. It will stop at Badarpur Jn, Guwahati, Kokrajhar, New Jalpaiguri, Katihar Jn, Barauni Jn, Patliputra, Pt Dd Upadhyaya Jn, Kanpur Central.• Train from Secunderabad to New Delhi on 20 May. The train will do trips on Wednesday and will stop at Nagpur, Bhopal, Jhansi. We'll get through this! 