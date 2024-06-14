Father's Day Quotes 2024: 20+ Best Happy Father's Day Quotes For Beloved Dads

Father’s Day Quotes: Father’s Day is celebrated every year on the third Sunday of June. This year, Father's Day will be celebrated on 16 June 2024. This day is dedicated to the fathers and the importance of family. The significance of celebrating Father’s Day can be understood by the fact that it is the time when we express our gratitude towards our parents and other important figures in our lives.
Father’s Day is an opportunity to recognize and honor the love and dedication of fathers, stepfathers, grandfathers, uncles, and other male figures in our lives. The day also serves as a reminder of the important role that fathers play in shaping society and the character of their children.
Father’s Day is a day to express our gratitude towards our parents and other important figures in our lives. Below are a few quotes you can share with your fathers and family on Father's Day 2024.
Father's Day 2024: Quotes
1. “When my father didn’t have my hand… he had my back.” —Linda Poindexter
2. “Dads are most ordinary men turned by love into heroes, adventurers, story-tellers, and singers of song.” —Pam Brown
3. "A father is the one friend upon whom we can always rely.” —Emile Gaboriau
4. “My father gave me the greatest gift anyone could give another person, he believed in me.” —Jim Valvano
5. "I love my father as the stars—he's a bright shining example and a happy twinkling in my heart." —Terri Guillemets
6. “My father didn’t tell me how to live. He lived and let me watch him do it.” ―Clarence Budington Kelland
7. “My father gave me my dreams. Thanks to him, I could see a future.” —Liza Minnelli
8. “Average fathers have patience. Good fathers have more patience. Great fathers have an ocean of patience.” —Reed Markham
9. “It is a wise father that knows his own child.” —William Shakespeare
10. “A father’s tears and fears are unseen, his love is unexpressed, but his care and protection remains as a pillar of strength throughout our lives.” ―Ama H. Vanniarachchy
11. "The best fathers have the softest, sweetest hearts. In other words, great dads are real marshmallows." – Richelle E. Goodrich, "Slaying Dragons"
12. "There's something beautiful about a mothers embrace. And there's something magical about a fathers affirmations." – Hendrith Vanlon Smith Jr.
14. "Lately all my friends are worried they're turning into their fathers. I'm worried I'm not." – Dan Zevin
15. "Of all the titles that I've been privileged to have, the title of 'dad' has always been the best." – Ken Norton
16. "The heart of a father is the masterpiece of nature." – Antoine François Prévost d'Exiles
17. "Being a great father is like shaving. No matter how good you shaved today, you have to do it again tomorrow." – Reed B. Markham
18. "My father had taught me – mostly by example – that if a man wanted to be in charge of his life, he had to be in charge of his problems." – Stephen King, "Joyland"
19. "Life doesn't come with an instruction book; that's why we have fathers." – H. Jackson Brown Jr.
20. "No man I ever met was my father's equal, and I never loved any other man as much." - Hedy Lamarr
21. "My dad's my best mate, and he always will be." - Cher Lloyd
