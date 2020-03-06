Employee Appreciation Day 2020: Quotes By Businessmen and Authors
Employee Appreciation Day is celebrated on the first Friday of the month of March every year. This year, it is being celebrated on 6 March. This day is celebrated to appreciate the hard work done by employees in every industry and also to strengthen the bond between the employer and employee. So, let's know when and why was this day first celebrated.

This day was first celebrated in the year 1995, by Bob Nelson, a board member of Recognition Professional International. He, along with Workman Publishing, created this day, so as to mark the recognition of the employees in every industry.

This day is celebrated in many countries and also gives an opportunity to the team leader, employers, and HR to appreciate the employees.

Down below are some quotes to mark the significance of Employee Appreciation Day.

Employee Appreciation Day 2020 Quotes

“I have always believed that the way you treat your employees is the way they will treat your customers, and that people flourish when they are praised.”
Sir Richard Branson, founder of Virgin Group
“Motivating employees to work at their full potential is the main premise of successful management.”
Eraldo Banovac, Croatian author and professor
“You’ve got to get your team to not only understand your company brand, but also to understand their personal brand.”
Amber Hurdle
“People may take a job for more money, but they often leave it for more recognition.”
Dr Bob Nelson

