Eid-ul-Fitr 2021: Eid Mubarak Wishes, Quotes, Images & Greetings
Eid Mubarak: Send these messages and wishes to your loved ones to show your love and care on Eid-ul-fitr 2021.
The holy month of Ramzan has come to an end and the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr is here. Eid is one of the most important festival for the Muslim community and is celebrated around the world with with zeal and zest.
Ramzan is followed by the Shawwal month and the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated on its first day. The date of Eid-ul-Fitr is determined by the sighting of the crescent moon.
Muslims all around the globe observe Roza, a holy fast from sunrise till sunset during Ramzan month. Last fast of the month is observed on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr. The auspicious occasion of Eid is considered as the day of rewards after a month-long fast.
People celebrate Eid by praying, wearing new clothes, and enjoying the day with friends, family and relatives.
In this article, we have curated a list of wishes, quotes and images for you to send to your loved ones on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.
Eid-ul-Fitr: Images, Quotes, Wishes
May you find a million reasons to make your life more beautiful on this day. May the joy of Eid be multiplied a thousand times and stay with you forever. Eid Mubarak!
On this auspicious day of Eid, accept the blessings of Allah with all your heart and forget the sorrows that burden our soul. Wishing that you grow wiser and more charming every day!
I pray to Allah for answering all your prayer and to give you the strength to fulfil your dreams. May this EID fill your heart with immense joy. Happy Eid UL FITR!
Wishing you and your family a life full of health, wealth and prosperity. May Allah shower his mercy on all of us. Eid Mubarak!
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.