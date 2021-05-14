Eid-ul-Fitr 2021: Eid Mubarak Wishes, Quotes, Images & Greetings

The holy month of Ramzan has come to an end and the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr is here. Eid is one of the most important festival for the Muslim community and is celebrated around the world with with zeal and zest.

Ramzan is followed by the Shawwal month and the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated on its first day. The date of Eid-ul-Fitr is determined by the sighting of the crescent moon.

Muslims all around the globe observe Roza, a holy fast from sunrise till sunset during Ramzan month. Last fast of the month is observed on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr. The auspicious occasion of Eid is considered as the day of rewards after a month-long fast.

People celebrate Eid by praying, wearing new clothes, and enjoying the day with friends, family and relatives.