Eid ul-Adha Mubarak Wishes 2023: Quotes, Images, Greetings and WhatsApp Status

Eid-al-Adha 2023 will be celebrated in India on 29 June 2023. The festival is observed every year with great enthusiasm and grandeur. It is celebrated according to the Islamic lunar calendar, usually on the 10th of Zul Hijjah, which is the 12th or last month of the Islamic calendar.
Known by different names including Bakrid, Bakhreid, Eid al-Adha, Eid-ul-Zuha, Eid Qurban, Qurban Bayarami, Greater Eid, and Eid-al-Kabeer, Eid-ul Adha is a feast of sacrifice that commemorates the obedience, willingness, and devotion of Prophet Ibrahim towards Allah.
On the occasion of Bakrid 2023, we have curated some wishes, greetings, and messages for you and your loved ones that can be shared on WhatsApp and Facebook statuses as a part of the celebrations.
Eid ul-Adha Mubarak 2023 Wishes, Messages, Quotes, and Greeting for Loved Ones
Eid is a festival of happiness and prosperity. Let us celebrate it together and enjoy the day. Happy Bakrid 2023.
Eid ul-Adha is a festival of sacrifice and obedience towards the Almighty Allah. Let us celebrate this festival with our loved ones to make it special. Happy Eid-ul Adha 2023.
Like Prophet Ibrahim was willing to sacrifice his everything for the happiness of Allah, let us take an oath to keep Allah above everything else in this world. Eid ul-Adha Mubarak.
On Eid-ul-Adha, wishing that Allah accepts your good deeds and sacrifices. Eid Mubarak to you.
On Eid Ul Adha, wishing that your sacrifices are considered and your prayers are answered by the almighty. Have a blessed Eid ul Adha.
Sending warm greetings on Bakrid to you my love. May this festival be full of happiness for you. Eid Mubarak.
On this Eid ul Adha, may Allah shower his choicest blessings upon you and your family. Happy Bakrid 2023.
Eid ul-Adha Mubarak 2023: Images and Posters for Wallpapers
