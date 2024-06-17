Eid-Ul-Adha 2024: Eid Mubarak Wishes, Messages, Greetings, and SMS on Bakri Eid

Eid-ul-Adha 2024 Wishes: Eid-ul-Adha 2024 is just around the corner and the preparations to observe the day have already begun. The festival is set to be celebrated on Monday, 17 June. It is popularly known as Eid-al-Adha, Bakrid, and Bakra Eid. It is one of the grandest festivals in Islam. Everyone belonging to the Muslim community celebrates this festival with great enthusiasm. They spend time with their friends and family and make beautiful memories.

Eid-ul-Adha celebrates the devotion of Prophet Ibrahim towards Allah. On this day, Muslims follow certain important rituals such as animal sacrifice. They also wear new clothes and meet their loved ones. People prepare different delicacies at home to observe the event. They also invite their friends and family to spend time together. They also pray together and wish for each other's good health and prosperity.