Eid-ul-Adha 2024 Date: When Will Bakrid Be Celebrated In India, UAE & More

Eid al-Adha 2024: Eid al-Adha is the festival of sacrifice and is celebrated on the 10th day of Dhul-Hijjah. This year, it will be celebrated on different dates in June. Eid ul-Adha is the second major Muslim festival after Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan, the month of fasting.
Eid-Al-Adha commemorates the devotion, love and obedience of Prophet Ibrahim towards Allah. On the occasion of Eid ul Adha, Muslims as part of the tradition sacrifice an animal and it is known as Qurbani, and distribute a set percentage of its meat to relatives, neighbours, friends, and needy people.
Eid usually starts with Muslims going to the Mosque for prayers. They dress in their best clothes and thank Allah for all the blessings they have received. It is a time when they visit family and friends. Muslims will also give money to charity so that poor people can celebrate too.
Eid-ul-Adha 2024 Date In Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Qatar & Others
This year, Muslims in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Jordan, Syria, Iraq and other Arab states along with UK, US and Canada saw the Eid-ul-Adha crescent moon on the evening of 6 June 2024, which signifies that Bakrid celebrations in these countries will commence on 16 June 2024 while the Day of Arafah will be observed on 15 June.
Eid-ul-Adha 2024 Date In India, Pakistan & Other Countries
On the other hand, Muslims in India, Pakistan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Japan, Hong Kong, Sultanate of Brunei and other South Asian nations waited to sight the crescent moon of Dhul Hijjah and finally saw the moon on 7 June 2024 signifying that Eid-ul-Adha in these countries will be celebrated on 17 June 2024.
