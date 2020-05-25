This Eid-ul-Fitr, even though we are unable to go out, don’t stop yourself from feeling festive, stay home with your family and friends and share memories with them while feasting on some amazing desserts that are synonymous with Eid-ul-Fitr – like sheer khurma, shahi tukda, khajur ka halwa and sewai.Eid-ul-Fitr is characterised by family and friends get-togethers, exchange of gifts and communal feasting on meat delicacies as well as delectable desserts that make an important part of the festival. The popularity of these delicious desserts during Eid is why masses in India call Eid-ul-Fitr Meethi Eid.Here are some of the many desserts prepared during Eid-ul-Fitr:Sheer KhurmaSheer Khurma is a mix of sewai, dates and milk. This mouthwatering dish is an easy yet time-consuming dessert to cook. Sheer Khurma can be served cold or hot and it is highly nutritious either way. This sweet dish is mostly served after Eid prayers as breakfast to family and guests. What remains constant in all these dishes is milk, dates, and sewai; this is because the very origin of the words means milk (sheer) and dates (khurma).Kimami Seviyan/SewaiKimami Sewai is a rich Awadhi style festive dish that is prepared using sewai, sugar, and mawa. This dessert is slowly roasted on low heat and usually served hot. For this sweet dish, sewai is roasted and ingredients like Phool makhana, khoya, almond, etc are added for garnishing.Apart from these two, there are other traditional sweet delicacies like Ma'amoul, Cambaabur, Sohan Asali, etc that are prepared across the globe to celebrate the festive of Eid-ul-Fitr.Shahi TukdaA staple across all Iftar and Eid spreads, this Indian bread pudding is made using milk and bread along with sugar, ghee, malai, rabri, rose water and varq. To make it more appetising, you may also add a bit of phirni on top and savour it. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.