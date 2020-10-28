Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2020 Wishes: Download Images, Greetings & Quotes

Eid Milad-un-Nabi is celebrated to venerate a man who was known for his patience, teachings, tolerance and wisdom – Hazrat Mohammad Saheb – born on the 12th of the third month of Islam ie, Rabi al-Awwal in 573 AD. The day is also observed as the death anniversary of the Prophet.

Many Muslims in India observe this festival. On Eid Milad, some banks and business offices remain closed. It is also known as Un-Nabi and E-Milad, Nabi Day, Mohammad's Birthday or the Prophet’s Birthday.

This year, it is being celebrated on Thursday, 29 October. People send e-cards to their loved ones and here are some wishes, quotes, images, cards, greetings for Eid Milad-un-Nabi: