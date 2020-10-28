Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2020 Wishes: Download Images, Greetings & Quotes
Here are some wishes, quotes, images, cards, and greetings for Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2020.
Eid Milad-un-Nabi is celebrated to venerate a man who was known for his patience, teachings, tolerance and wisdom – Hazrat Mohammad Saheb – born on the 12th of the third month of Islam ie, Rabi al-Awwal in 573 AD. The day is also observed as the death anniversary of the Prophet.
Many Muslims in India observe this festival. On Eid Milad, some banks and business offices remain closed. It is also known as Un-Nabi and E-Milad, Nabi Day, Mohammad's Birthday or the Prophet’s Birthday.
This year, it is being celebrated on Thursday, 29 October. People send e-cards to their loved ones and here are some wishes, quotes, images, cards, greetings for Eid Milad-un-Nabi:
Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2019 Wishes, Quotes, Greetings & Cards
“Hope that Allah bestows
his choicest blessings on us,
and our association grows stronger every year.
Wishing you joy and prosperity on Eid Milad-un-Nabi.”
“As you offer your sacrifices,
I wish that Allah showers
his divine blessings and
fulfils all your dreams on Eid and always.
Happy EID Milad-un-Nabi.”
“As you offer your prayers on Eid,
I hope that the true spirit
of this auspicious occasion
fills your heart with
happiness and good cheer.
Have a blessed Eid Milad-un-Nabi.”
“May Allah send his love like sunshine
in his warm and gentle ways
to fill every corner of your heart
and fill your life with a lot of
happiness like on this EID DAY.
Wishing you Milad-un-Nabi.”
