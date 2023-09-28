Eid Milad-Un-Nabi Mubarak Wishes 2023: Messages, Greetings, Quotes, and Images

Eid Milad-un-Nabi Wishes 2023: Eid Milad-un-Nabi, also known as Eid-e-Milad, Mawlid, Milad un Nabi, and Nabid is an important festival celebrated among Muslims. The day is observed to commemorate the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (SAW), the last messenger of Allah.

Eid-e-Milad falls every year in the month of Rabi ul Awal. This year, Rabi ul Awwal in India commenced from 19 September, after the Moon was sighted on 18 October.

Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2023 in India along with Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka is celebrated today on Thursday, 28 September 2023.

We have curated Eid Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak wishes, quotes, messages, and images for you to share with your loved ones.