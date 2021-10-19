Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2021: Wishes, Images, Quotes and Greetings

Eid Milad-un-Nabi, also known as Id-e-Milad is celebrated every year to mark the birth anniversary of Hazrat Mohammad Saheb, the Prophet of Islam. He was born on the 12th of Rabi al-Awwal, the third month of Islamic calendar, in 573 AD.

This year, Milad-un-Nabi is being celebrated on 19 October 2021.

Hazrat Mohammad Saheb is known for his teachings, tolerance, patience and wisdom. This day is of great significance for Muslims all around the world.

In this article, we have curated some wishes, images, quotes, greetings and messages which you can send to your family, friends, relatives and other loved ones on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi.