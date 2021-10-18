Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2021: Date, History, and Significance

Eid Milad-un-Nabi is celebrated as the birth and death anniversary of Prophet Mohammad. It shall be commemorated on Friday, 18 October, till the next evening of Saturday, 19 October.

Eid Milad-un-Nabi falls in the month of Rabi-ul-Awwal, which is the third month of the Islamic lunar calendar and is also known as Nabid and Maulid in colloquial Arabic.