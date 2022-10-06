Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi 2022: Images, Greetings, Wishes, & Messages To Share
Eid-Milad-un-Nabi or Eid-e-Milad is celebrated all over the world by Muslims. This occasion commemorates the birth anniversary of the Islamic Prophet Muhammad. It is an auspicious day for Muslims all across India as it reminds them of the kindness, compassion, and teachings of the Holy Prophet. The teachings of Prophet Muhammad have been valuable to the community. The festival Eid-Milad-un-Nabi is also known as Nabi Day, Mawlid, Muhammad’s Birthday, or the Prophet’s Birthday.
On the occasion of Eid-Milad-un-Nabi, all Islamic stores, businesses, schools, universities, colleges, academic institutions and several marketing stores remain closed or they open for a brief time period only. Government offices, post offices, and banks are also closed on this day.
"May the Almighty shower his blessings on everyone on this Eid-Milad-un-Nabi 2022 and fill their lives with prosperity, happiness and courage."
"Eid-Milad-un-Nabi is an occasion to celebrate the birthday of Prophet Muhammad, it is an opportunity to celebrate him and his life"
"May God help everyone Eid-Milad-un-Nabi to follow the teachings and values of Prophet Muhammad so that they can live a peaceful life as well."
"Eid is a time of celebrations, festivities, and prayers! May we all do good and get good in return. Happy Eid-Milad-un-Nabi!"
