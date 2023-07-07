Eid al-Ghadir 2023 Mubarak Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Images and Status

Eid al-Ghadir or Ghadir Khumm is an important event according to Islamic calendar that is celebrated by Muslims belonging to Shia community. The day is recognized to commemorate an event that take place on 18th of Dhul Hijjah during which Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), the last messenger of Allah delivered a sermon at Ghadir Khumm.
Eid al-Ghadir or Eid al Ghadeer acknowledges the Shia Muslim belief that Allah (swt) selected Ali ibn Abi Talib, the Prophet Muhammad's (PBUH) cousin, as the next religious leader and authority after the Prophet.
Let us read about Eid al-Ghadir wishes, quotes, messages, and greetings below.
Eid al-Ghadir 2023 Wishes, Quotes, Messages, and Greetings for Facebook and WhatsApp Status
I hope you have a happy Eid that is full of blessings, love, and joy. May you and your loved ones become closer as a result of this happy occasion. Eid al-Ghadir Mubarak.
I hope you have peace, wealth, and success on this Eid. Have a great Eid al-Ghadeer that is joyous and happy.
Eid Mubarak to you my dear friend. May God bless you with lots of happiness and never ending prosperity.
I wish you good health, luck, and plenty of success on this pious festival of happiness. Eid al-Ghadir Mubarak.
I may be faraway from you this Eid but I am always closer to your heart. Eid al-Ghadeer Mubarak.
Love is what connects our hearts together and respect is what polishes the relationship. Let us celebrate an Eid full of love and enjoyment. Eid Mubarak.
On this holy festival of Eid al-Ghadir, I wish a day filled with lots of love, laughter, and happiness. Have a blessed festival.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)