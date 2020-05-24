Eid-ul-Fitr is here and there is a lot of enthusiasm and excitement in the Muslim community. The first day of Shawwal, the Islamic month, is celebrated as Eid-ul-Fitr.This auspicious day is considered as the day of rewards after a month-long fast. It is believed that the Almighty has chosen to bestow his worshipper on Eid for their sacrifices during the Holy month of Ramzan.People celebrate by wearing new clothes, wishing each other, preparing various food delicacies. It is a day of celebration and gratitude and the perfect occasion to send your friends, peers and loved ones messages showing your love and affection.Not sure of what to write? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.This Eid Isn’t ‘Unusual’ – Do We Even Know True Meaning of Ramzan?Happy Eid Mubarak 2020 Wishes, Images with QuotesHere are some wishes that you can send to your loved ones to wish them Eid Mubarak:May you find a million reason to make your life more beautiful on this day. May the joy of Eid be multiplied a thousand times and stay with you forever. Eid Mubarak!Wishing you and your family a life full of health, wealth and prosperity. May Allah shower his mercy on all of us. Eid Mubarak!On this auspicious day of Eid, accept the blessings of Allah with all your heart and forget the sorrows that burden our soul. Wishing that you grow wiser and more charming every day!Enjoy the moments you get to share with your family! Eid Mubarak!I pray to Allah for answering all your prayer and to give you the strength to fulfil your dreams. May this EID fill your heart with immense joy. Happy Eid UL FITR!Here are some images that you can send to your loved ones to wish them Eid Mubarak: We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.