Happy Easter 2020: Wishes, Quotes & Messages For Your Loved Ones

This year, Easter is being celebrated on 12 April around the world. Easter is a festivity on which people commemorate the resurrection of Jesus Christ on the third day after his death on Mount Calvary.

A week before Easter is celebrated as the 'Holy Week', which includes Easter Triduum days or Paschal Triduum, including Maundy Thursday, Good Friday and Easter eve.

On Maundy Thursday, people commemorate the last supper of Jesus Christ with his apostles. On Good Friday, people commemorate the crucifixion of Christ.

On Easter, people, mostly from the Christian community, decorate Easter eggs and greet each other with sweet delicacies, especially chocolate, to mark this day. Apart from this, people also greet each other by saying the phrase 'Christ is risen' to which other people respond by saying 'Blessed is the resurrection of Christ.'

Down below are some wishes, quotes, images, and messages on the festival of Easter for you and your loved ones.