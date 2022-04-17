ADVERTISEMENT

Easter Sunday 2022: Date, Quotes, Wishes, Images and Greetings

Easter Sunday 2022 will mark the resurrection of Lord Jesus Christ.

Easter Sunday is a day that is celebrated across the globe as it marks the resurrection of Lord Jesus Christ.

Easter Sunday 2022 will fall on Sunday, 17 April 2022. This day is celebrated three days after Jesus was crucified. Usually, Easter Sunday falls on different dates every year.

This year, the festival of Easter Sunday will be observed on 17 April 2022 across the world.

Easter Sunday celebrates the victory of Lord Jesus Christ over death. It is considered a very important day in the Christian calendar.

People who follow Christianity observe fast and visit the church on Easter Sunday. They offer prayers to Jesus Christ and seek his blessings for a better life.

On Easter Sunday, mass prayers are conducted so everybody can offer prayers together in the church.

While Good Friday will be observed on Friday, 15 April 2022, Easter Sunday will be celebrated on 17 April 2022.

We hope everybody has a blessed Easter Sunday. Everyone should spend quality time with their loved ones on this day.

Easter Sunday 2022 Wishes

As the occasion of Easter Sunday 2022 is knocking on our doors, here are a few wishes that you can share with your friends and family celebrating the festival:

  • I hope that this Easter Sunday brings you joy, hope, and new aspirations. Have a meaningful Easter everybody.

  • Hoping this Easter will touch your heart and bless your life. Celebrate Easter Sunday with your loved ones and pray for everyone's good health.

  • May your life be full of blessings, joy, and prosperity. Wishing a very blessed Easter Sunday to you and your family.

  • Happy Easter to everyone celebrating. May you and your family be happier and more hopeful this year.

Easter Sunday 2022 Images

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Easter Sunday 2022 wishes.</p></div>

Easter Sunday 2022 wishes.

(Photo: iStock)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Have a blessed Easter Sunday 2022.</p></div>

Have a blessed Easter Sunday 2022.

(Photo: iStock)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Easter Sunday 2022 Images.</p></div>

Easter Sunday 2022 Images.

(Photo: iStock)

