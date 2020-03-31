Durga Ashtami 2020: Wishes, Quotes, Images, Cards, and Messages
Only two days are left for the nine-day auspicious festival of Chaitra Navratri to end. After the seven days of celebration, on the eighth day, 'Durga Ashtami' is celebrated.
This day is considered very auspicious among the nine days of Chaitra Navratri. In north India, 'Kanya Puja' is conducted followed by several rituals.
The young unmarried girls who are invited at home are considered as the energy of Goddess Durga. On this day, apart from keeping a fast and performing rituals, people also send wishes and greetings to their friends and family through various social media apps like WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter, etc.
Durga Ashtami 2020 Greetings, Photos, and Quotes For Friends and Family
"May this Durga Ashtami brighten up your life with joy, wealth, and good health. Wishing you a Happy Durga Ashtami."
"May Maa Durga Illuminate Your Life With Countless Blessings Of Happiness. Happy Durga Ashtami."
"May Maa Durga give prosperity to you and your family. May her blessings be always with you. Happy Durga Ashtami"
