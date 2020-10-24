Happy Durga Ashtami 2020: Wishes, Quotes, Images and Greetings
It is also known as Astra Puja (Worshipping Weapons) as on this day Goddess of Weapons Goddess Durga is worshipped.
Durga Ashtami or Maha Ashtami is an auspicious day of the five-day long Durga Puja festival. Durga Ashtami is celebrated on the eighth day of Navaratri. It falls on bright lunar fortnight Ashtami tithi of Aswina month according to the Hindu calendar. It is being celebrated in India on 24 October 2020.
On this day, fasting is undertaken by most people all over India. It is also known as Astra Puja (Worshipping Weapons) as on this day Goddess of Weapons Goddess Durga is worshipped.
Durga Ashtami 2020 Wishes, Images With Quotes
“May goodness flow through us to the world around, removing the evils within and without on this day of Vijaya Dashami and ever. Happy Durga Ashtami.”
“ देवी के कदम आपके घर में आये
आप खुशहाली से नहाये
परेशानिया आपसे आँखें चुराए
दुर्गा अष्टमी की आपको शुभकामनाएं|”
“May Maa Durga illuminate your life with countless blessings of happiness. Happy Durga Ashtami.”
“ আশ্বিন মাসের দূর্গা পূজার ঢাকে পরলো কাঠি শরৎ আকাশের আলো লেগে সোনা হলো মাটি সবার মনোবাসনা পূর্ণ করুন মা অন্তর্যামী শুভেচ্ছা জানাই তোমায় আজ মহা অষ্টমী”
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.