Happy Durga Ashtami 2020: Wishes, Quotes, Images and Greetings

It is also known as Astra Puja (Worshipping Weapons) as on this day Goddess of Weapons Goddess Durga is worshipped.

Durga Ashtami 2020
Durga Ashtami or Maha Ashtami is an auspicious day of the five-day long Durga Puja festival. Durga Ashtami is celebrated on the eighth day of Navaratri. It falls on bright lunar fortnight Ashtami tithi of Aswina month according to the Hindu calendar. It is being celebrated in India on 24 October 2020.

On this day, fasting is undertaken by most people all over India. It is also known as Astra Puja (Worshipping Weapons) as on this day Goddess of Weapons Goddess Durga is worshipped.

Durga Ashtami 2020 Wishes, Images With Quotes

Durga Ashtami greetings.
Durga Ashtami greetings.
(Photo Courtesy: iStock)

May goodness flow through us to the world around, removing the evils within and without on this day of Vijaya Dashami and ever. Happy Durga Ashtami.”

Durga Ashtami wishes.
Durga Ashtami wishes.
(Photo Courtesy: iStock)

“ देवी के कदम आपके घर में आये

आप खुशहाली से नहाये

परेशानिया आपसे आँखें चुराए

दुर्गा अष्टमी की आपको शुभकामनाएं|”

Durga Ashtami wishes.
Durga Ashtami wishes.
(Photo Courtesy: iStock)

“May Maa Durga illuminate your life with countless blessings of happiness. Happy Durga Ashtami.”

Durga Ashtami wishes.
Durga Ashtami wishes.
(Photo Courtesy: iStock)

“ আশ্বিন মাসের দূর্গা পূজার ঢাকে পরলো কাঠি শরৎ আকাশের আলো লেগে সোনা হলো মাটি সবার মনোবাসনা পূর্ণ করুন মা অন্তর্যামী শুভেচ্ছা জানাই তোমায় আজ মহা অষ্টমী”

