Indian broadcaster Doordarshan is on a mission to revive nostalgia amid the lockdown by re-telecasting yet another childhood favourite, The Jungle Book: The Adventures of Mowgli, after airing two of the most iconic television shows Mahabharat and Ramayan.The classic animation series that aired from October 1989, occupied TV screens for decades and became a favourite for many kids across the world. The Jungle Book is based on Rudyard Kipling’s novel about a human child who was brought up in the jungle by wild animals.The show is broadcasted on DD National everyday at 1 PM and will air all 52 episodes.“1 pm daily @DDNational, children will be entertained in our presentation program Jungle Book.”According to the Broadcast Audience Research Council, mythological shows such as Ramayan and Mahabharat has helped to bolster television audience and advertising revenues for one more week of the COVID-19 lockdown.The mythological shows – which sometimes run twice a day – garnered 109 billion viewing minutes during the week by 353 million viewers.(With inputs from PTI)DD National Channel Number List For Tata Sky, Airtel, Videocon D2hWhere to Watch DD National Re-Telecast Shows Online?Apart from watching the re-telecast shows on TV, people can also watch it online by downloading the official app 'NewsOnAir'. The app is available on both App store and Play store for IOS and Android users. People can download it and access all the shows from the app.List of Classic 80s and 90s Serials Aired on Doordarshan