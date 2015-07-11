Does Harper Lee’s Last Book Turn Atticus Finch into a Racist?

Fifty-seven years after To Kill a Mocking Bird, fans of Harper Lee’s masterpiece can now find some of their favourite characters in her new book. There’s Scout, the young narrator of To Kill a Mocking Bird and of course, her father Atticus Finch, quite literally, my hero.

Go Set a Watchman was actually written first by Lee and is set in the 1950s in America’s deep south, but her publisher asked her to rework the manuscript and the result was To Kill... one of the greatest coming-of-age novel’s of the 20th century.