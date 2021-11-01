Diwali Gift Ideas 2021: 20 Best Gifts for Family, Friends, Boss and Employees
Here are some gift ideas for the auspicious occasion of Diwali.
Diwali Gifts 2021: Diwali is almost here and shopping for the same has already begun. Markets are full of lights, decorative items, diyas, new clothes, sweets, fire crackers and a lot of excitement.
According to Drik Pnachang, Diwali, the festival of light, begins every year from Krishna Paksha Trayodashi, i.e. 28th day of Ashwin month of Hindu calendar. It ends on Shukla Paksha Dwitiya, i.e 2nd day of Kartik month.
This year, Diwali, also known as Deepawali will be observed on 4 November 2021.
People celebrate Diwali by worshipping Goddess Laxmi, preparing delicious cuisines, wearing new clothes, lighting diyas, etc. People also exchange gifts with their friends, family, relatives, boss and employees on this auspicious occasion.
Here are some gifts ideas for Diwali which you can present to your loved ones.
20 Best Gift Ideas for Diwali
1. Sweets
The beautiful festival of Diwali is incomplete without sweets. People visit the homes of their loved ones on Diwali and gift them a packet of sweets. You can a get a gift pack of sweets from a local sweet shop.
2. Gift Hampers
If you don't want to gift sweets to your lived ones on Diwali, then you can go for a gift hamper. A lot of shops make their own gift hampers which includes products like chocolates, chips, soft drinks and other similar stuff.
3. Perfume
On this beautiful occasion of Diwali, you can gift a nice cologne to your loved ones. You can choose from the range of perfumes available in online and offline stores.
4. Clothes
You can a gift a nice dress, a suit or any other outfit on this auspicious occasion of Deepawali. People tend to wear traditional Indian outfits on Diwali, so you can go for that too.
5. Decoratives
Decoratives as gift on Diwali is a very good idea. It will be a very useful gift since people love to decorate their homes on Deepawali. You can gift products like chandeliers, fancy decorative lights, paintings, rugs, vases, etc.
6. Dry Fruits
You can also buy a packet of mixed dry fruits to gift to your loved ones on this auspicious occasion of Diwali. You can also customize your own gift packs. For example, you can add cashews, almonds and pistachios in one, and almonds, walnuts, raisins and cashews in other.
6. Idol of Goddess Laxmi
The most significant part of Diwali is Laxmi Puja (worship of Goddess Laxmi). An idol of the goddess can be a nice gift on this auspicious occasion of Diwali.
7. Puja Thali
The Diwali puja thali decorated with diyas can also be gifted to your loved ones on the occasion of Diwali.
8. Cadbury Celebration
Cadbury offers a range of 'Celebration' gift packs which comes with different products. It ranges from plain chocolate gift box to dry fruit rich chocolates.
9. Table Lamps
A fancy Table lamps as Diwali gift is a nice option. You can select from the range of exotic lamps available online and offline.
10. Wrist Watch
Despite the fact that we can always check the time on our mobile phones, some people still like to wear a wrist watch. You can gift a nice watch to your loved ones on the occasion of Diwali.
11. Books
Books can be a great gift idea depending on whom you want to gift it. If the person loves reading, then you can definitely get them a nice book or the latest one from their favourite author.
12. Jewelry
Jewelry can also be gifted to your loved ones on the occasion of Diwali. You can choose from a range of products like a nice a bracelet, a ring, a locket or any other similar stuff.
13. Kindle
If the person you want the gift for is an avid reader, then a Kindle can be a very useful Diwali gift.
14. Footwear
Everyone loves a good pair of shoes, sandals. You can gift a pair of shoes, or traditional footwear to your loved one this Diwali.
15. Earphones
A nice set of earphone/ headphones is a wonderful gift for a music lover. If you can't go out to purchase one, then you can order it online.
16. Fitness Band: If the person your are looking a gift for is a fitness freak, then a fitness band will be a very useful gift for them.
17. Electronics: From a mixer grinder, to TV, to a smartphone, electronic products can be a good idea for Diwali.
18. Prepare their favourite dish
You can cook the favourite dish of the the person you are looking a gift for. They will definitely love it.
19. Handbag or Wallet
A nice handbag or wallet can be a useful Diwali gift. You can choose from the range of products available on online and offline retail stores.
20. Shopping Vouchers
You can gift shopping vouchers to your loved ones to shop for the occasion of Diwali. Through shopping vouchers, they can get a gift of their own choice.
