Dhumavati Jayanti 2024: Date, Timings, History, Significance & Rituals

One of the most important stories about Dhumavati Jayanti revolves around the Goddess Parvati. According to Hindu mythology, Parvati was extremely hungry, and in a bid to satisfy her hunger, she swallowed Lord Shiva. However, after Lord Shiva's request, she disgorged him. This incident led to Lord Shiva cursing her to take the form of a widow.

Dhumavati Jayanti is depicted as an ugly, old, and pale widow who is often seen wearing dirty clothes and carrying a winnowing basket. She is also believed to have two trembling hands. Despite her appearance, Dhumavati is known to get rid of misery, pain, distress, frustration, and mental agonies from the lives of her devotees. The significance of celebrating Dhumavati Jayanti lies in the fact that it is believed that on this day, Goddess Dhumavati bestows her blessings upon her devotees and helps them overcome their problems.