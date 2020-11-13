Dhanteras 2020: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Cards, Messages, Greetings
Dhanteras 2020: On this auspicious festival of Dhanteras, here are some quotes, images and wishes.
Dhanteras or Dhantrayodashi is one of the many festivals celebrated during the Diwali season. This year, this auspicious festival is being celebrated on Friday, 13 November. It is an extremely important festival for the Hindu community and the excitement is high.
- May this Dhanteras
endow you with opulence, prosperity
and happiness.
Wishing many bright futures in your life
Shubh Dhanteras
- On Dhanteras,
Wishing you wealth & prosperity
As you journey towards greater success
Happy Dhanteras
- Sun glows for a day,
Candle for an hour,
Matchstick for a minute,
But a wish can glow for days,
So here is my wish for a glowing Dhanteras, a glowing life
- Festivities are to let us know
That life is full of cheer and smiles
May you be blessed on this Dhanteras
May prosperity be with you mile after mile.
- On this auspicious festival,
May your life shimmer with silver,
Shine with gold & dazzle with diamonds!
Happy Dhanteras!
